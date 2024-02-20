Diritti tv: Lega Serie A atterra in 36 mercati asiatici

Lega Serie A has appointed Infront to exclusively manage the media rights for Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in 36 Asian territories*. After the league finalised a series of international broadcast deals for the new cycle directly with broadcast partners, it has decided to rely on Infront’s commercial arm in selected territories. The partnership runs for three years, starting from 2024/25 until the end of the 2026/27 season, with a prolongation option.

It is the latest stage in the long-term collaboration between the two parties which has seen Infront’s role develop since it was named as a media advisor to the league in 2010. In its new role, Infront’s expertise in the region best positions it to identify the most successful ways for Lega Serie A to commercialise premium products across the region.

With a team of experts based in Singapore, Infront will leverage its broad network and extensive market knowledge across Asia to provide tailored solutions to enhance Lega’s following and reach.

Luigi De Siervo, Lega Serie A CEO, said: “In line with our new strategy, Lega Serie A is selecting the best solution for each region. Our relationship with Infront has developed over more than a decade and this decision is a testament to their unparalleled expertise in Asia, an area where Serie A has always had a very large fanbase of passionate fans who follow our League with great interest. For this reason, each season starting from the next, four Serie A matches involving teams qualified for the European competitions will be scheduled in prime time in Asia.”

Bruno Marty, Senior Vice President of ProSports, Infront said: “This is an example of how we can adapt to the evolving strategies of rightsholders and landscape of sports media rights, finding innovative solutions that cater specifically to the needs of our clients and their audience. This new approach to partnerships exemplifies our commitment to serving rightsholders’ strategic ambitions and our capability to implement bespoke business models across diverse territories, in this case with our long-standing partners at Lega Serie A combined with our outstanding media sales experience in Asia.”

The rights encompass all languages, platforms, and methods of content distribution, ensuring comprehensive access to the pinnacle of Italian football. Ahead of the upcoming season starting in August 2024, Infront is focusing the next months on finalising deals with stakeholders in the region.

*Territories in scope: Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Cook Islands, Fiji, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Kiribati, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, North Korea, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Samoa, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor Est, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.