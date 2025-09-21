Oktagon MMA #76 – Francoforte celebra il successo della promotion ceca che ha scommesso sulle mixed martial arts in Europa.

(da Francoforte – Marcel e Lorenzo Vulpis) – Nella giornata di ieri come agenzia Sporteconomy abbiamo assistito, per la prima volta, ad un evento della promotion ceca “Oktagon”, che si è specializzata nelle mixed martial arts e che presidia fortemente tre mercati geografici, se parliamo di eventi indoor e outdoor: in primis, la Repubblica Ceca (il quartier generale è a Praga), poi la Germania, e infine la Slovacchia (dove Oktagon MMA ha una seconda importante sede).

Ieri è stata l’occasione per assistere a Oktagon MMA #76 nella cornice indoor della Festhalle di Francoforte (facilmente raggiungibile dal centro con appena tre fermate di metro sia all’andata, sia al ritorno, perché la subway di Francoforte non chiude mai). Una location che ha fatto registrare il sold out con più di 10mila persone sedute. Oktagon MMA ha confermato di essere un format vincente sotto diversi punti di vista. Ieri, tra preliminari e main card, ci sono stati dieci incontri per un totale di sei ore di combattimenti, in un format di entertainment dove la musica, le luci, gli ingressi dei fighter e anche le iniziative per intrattenere i tifosi come i lanci delle magliette da parte della mascotte di Oktagon, le Kiss Cam (come avviene già da tempo nei concerti di musica) e la Flex Cam (proposta da uno sponsor della manifestazione) hanno sicuramente contribuito a creare una cornice piacevole dalle 18, orario di inizio dei fight fino all’ultimo evento (il match Weichel – Tounkara, vinto poi dalla stella locale Daniel Weichel) conclusosi dopo le 23.

Sono diversi i punti di forza della organizzazione ceca: un presidio del personale organizzativo in ogni area della manifestazione (sia sotto il profilo numerico che a livello qualitativo), una sicurezza imponente, soprattutto nella zona della gabbia e nelle aree che portano ai combattimenti degli atleti. Una produzione televisiva di alto livello con una area regia in grado di rispondere a tutte le esigenze degli organizzatori. Un format nato per essere oltre un evento sportivo. Siamo chiaramente con Oktagon MMA in una chiara formula di sports-entertainment (ciò consente di intercettare un pubblico non per forza di “addetti ai lavori”).

Un’area comunicazione coordinata dal professionista britannico Scott Lagdon, che ha allestito, una area conferenza stampa focalizzata sia sulle esigenze operative dei media presenti (non meno di 40/50 rappresentanti inclusa la nostra agenzia giornalistica), sia per il posizionamento dei marchi sponsor (mai invasivi sia sui backdrop che durante gli spot lanciati nel corso di Oktagon MMA) e della corporate image aziendale, che, cromaticamente gira attorno all’abbinamento di due colori: il nero e il giallo, con il logotipo, una “O” gigante, a forma di ottagono per ricordare l’idea di cage (letteralmente gabbia). Prevista anche una mini area interviste nella parte bassa dell’impianto per interviste veloci post match con gli atleti, prima di rivederli alla fine nella conferenza stampa che chiude l’evento. Sotto il profilo commerciale è bene sottolineare la presenza di un maxi stand dedicato al merchandising dell’evento visitato da centinaia di fan.

Adesso la macchina organizzativa di Oktagon MMA si sposterà, per l’evento numerato 77, a Bratislava (capitale della Slovacchia) alla Tipos Arèna con una fight card di livello (entreranno nella gabbia campioni di MMA del livello di Dominik Humburger e Samuel Kristofic) il prossimo 4 ottobre 2025.

Nella conferenza stampa finale (dedicata ai fighters solo della main card, preceduta da quella rivolta ai fighter della prima parte dell’evento) i promoter hanno confermato che il format Oktagon MMA sta crescendo e sono allo studio eventi in nuove città e in nuovi Paesi. A margine della conferenza stampa, abbiamo chiesto agli organizzatori se ci fosse l’idea di sbarcare in Italia. Per il momento, nel breve periodo, non dovrebbe esserci questa opportunità anche se gli organizzatori conoscono bene diversi MMA-fighters italiani e gli eventi di sport da combattimento che si svolgono nel nostro Paese.

From Frankfurt – Marcel and Lorenzo Vulpis

Yesterday, as the Sporteconomy agency, we attended for the first time an event by the Czech promotion “Oktagon,” which specializes in mixed martial arts and has a strong presence in three geographical markets when it comes to indoor and outdoor events: primarily the Czech Republic (headquartered in Prague), then Germany, and finally Slovakia (where Oktagon MMA has a second important base).

Yesterday was an opportunity to witness Oktagon MMA #76 at the indoor venue of the Festhalle in Frankfurt (easily accessible from the city center in just three metro stops both to and from, as Frankfurt’s subway never closes). The venue was completely sold out with more than 10,000 seated spectators. Oktagon MMA confirmed itself as a winning format from multiple perspectives. Yesterday, between the preliminary fights and the main card, there were ten bouts for a total of six hours of combat, in an entertainment format where music, lighting, fighter entrances, and fan engagement initiatives—like T-shirt tosses from the Oktagon mascot, Kiss Cam (as already seen at music concerts), and the Flex Cam (sponsored by one of the event’s partners)—helped create an enjoyable atmosphere from 6:00 p.m., when the fights began, until the last match (Weichel vs. Tounkara, ultimately won by local star Daniel Weichel), which concluded after 11:00 p.m.

There are several strengths to the Czech organization: staff presence in every area of the event (both in terms of numbers and quality), strong security—especially around the cage and athlete access areas. A high-level television production with a control room capable of meeting all the organizers’ needs. A format designed to go beyond just a sporting event. With Oktagon MMA, we are clearly in a sports-entertainment model (which allows the promotion to reach an audience beyond just insiders or hardcore fans). The communications area was coordinated by British professional Scott Lagdon, who organized a press conference area tailored to the operational needs of the attending media (no fewer than 40–50 representatives, including our own news agency), and also ensured proper sponsor brand positioning (never intrusive on backdrops or during the commercials aired throughout Oktagon MMA), along with the company’s corporate image. Visually, the branding revolves around the combination of two colors: black and yellow, with the logo—a giant “O” shaped like an octagon—to evoke the idea of a cage.

There was also a small interview area in the lower part of the venue for quick post-fight interviews with athletes before seeing them again at the final press conference that closed the event. On the commercial side, it is worth noting the presence of a large stand dedicated to event merchandise, visited by hundreds of fans.

Now, the Oktagon MMA organizational machine will move on to event number 77 in Bratislava (capital of Slovakia) at the Tipos Arena with a high-level fight card (featuring MMA champions like Dominik Humburger and Samuel Kristofic) on October 4, 2025.

At the final press conference (dedicated to the main card fighters and preceded by one for the fighters of the first part of the event), the promoters confirmed that the Oktagon MMA format is growing, and new events in different cities and countries are being considered. At the end of the press conference, we asked the organizers if there were plans to come to Italy. For now, in the short term, there doesn’t appear to be such an opportunity, although the organizers are well aware of several Italian MMA fighters and combat sports events held in our country.