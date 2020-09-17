MACRON AND FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF WALES (FAW)

The deal is part of a wider agreement that, together with the Welsh Premier League, it will also include men’s Tiers 2 and 3 covering a total of 117 clubs across the eight leagues all over Wales.

It is also the first time in the history of the Orchard Welsh Premier Women’s League (WPWL) that a ball deal has been agreed and will see the nine clubs using the Macron Dew ball as it’s official match ball in all WPWL and WPWL Cup games. Welsh Premier Women’s League General Manager Ianthe Mumford stated “This is an exciting moment for the Orchard Welsh Premier Women’s League. This is the first ball deal for the league and is evidence of the positive growth of the women’s game, that Macron want to partner with us.”

Macron Area Manager Andy Dyer stated, “We are delighted to secure a new partnership with the associated Cymru Leagues, Welsh Premier Women’s League and Ardal Leagues and comes at a great time with the restructuring of the leagues. We look forward to supporting the association and the clubs of the Football Association of Wales.”

Macron, who currently have five stores across Wales, will be able to supply clubs with further equipment from their outlets in Llanelli, Neath, Cardiff, Ebbw Vale and Wrexham, with clubs receiving a special service as part of the agreement.